Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.22.
Shares of CAG opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 265.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $30,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
