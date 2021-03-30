Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of CAG opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 265.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $30,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

