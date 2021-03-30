Comparing CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CAE and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 6 5 0 2.45 Romeo Power 1 0 2 0 2.33

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 114.46%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than CAE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.70 billion 3.09 $234.11 million $1.00 28.51 Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Risk & Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Summary

CAE beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

