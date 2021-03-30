Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $193,700,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $120,108,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,004,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,164,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

