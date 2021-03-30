Colony Group LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

