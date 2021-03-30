Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.