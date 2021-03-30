Colony Group LLC Invests $321,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $183,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,923,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,483,000 after acquiring an additional 356,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 414.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,514,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,964,064 shares of company stock valued at $611,674,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.