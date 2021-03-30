Colony Group LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

IOO stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

