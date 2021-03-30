Colony Group LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

VLO stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,394.54, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.