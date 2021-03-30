Colony Group LLC Has $332,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 453,395 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Discovery by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

DISCA stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

