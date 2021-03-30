Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:RQI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 363,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
