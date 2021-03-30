Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 363,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.