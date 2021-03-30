Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 83.2% in March

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the February 28th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:COGNY opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogna Educação in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

