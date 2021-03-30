Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 334,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

