Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,275 shares.The stock last traded at $46.13 and had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.