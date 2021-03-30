Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 309,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

GLQ stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

