Cloudbric (CLB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $781,476.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 54.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $781,476.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.