Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,342.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,342.33 ($17.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,579 ($20.63). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,523 ($19.90), with a volume of 162,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,113.14 ($14.54).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,593.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.