Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

