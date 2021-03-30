City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDEVY opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on City Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

