Citigroup Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 300.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

