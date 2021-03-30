Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

