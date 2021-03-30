Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.