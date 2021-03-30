Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 826,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. The company has a market capitalization of $217.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.