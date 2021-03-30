Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $178.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

