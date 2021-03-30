Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.83. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

