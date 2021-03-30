Circle Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

