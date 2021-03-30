Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,506,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $26,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

