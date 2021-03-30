Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.92.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $480.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

