Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,926,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $103,031,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 73,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

