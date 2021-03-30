Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.