Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $320,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $2,188,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,887 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

