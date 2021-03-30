Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.98.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,288.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,265,500.00. Insiders have sold 194,211 shares of company stock worth $22,165,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

