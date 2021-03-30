China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZNH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

