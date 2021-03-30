China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

CBPO stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

