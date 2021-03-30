Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

