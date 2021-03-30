ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $127,490.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $127,490.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00249433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00902781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030092 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

