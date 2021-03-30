Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,731 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

