Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 397.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $54,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.19 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.