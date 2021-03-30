Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $55,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

