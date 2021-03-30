Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.96 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of MasTec worth $49,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,348. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.