Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Vistra worth $51,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

