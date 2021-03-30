Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,521 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $49,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 473.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,599 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

