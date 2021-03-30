Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 16,176 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Zillow Group worth $54,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

