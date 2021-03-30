Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Change Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHNG. Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

