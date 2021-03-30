Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

CHRW opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.