Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 69,866 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 942.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

