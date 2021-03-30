Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 29,592 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 167.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

