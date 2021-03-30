Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 28,304 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,487.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 989.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $3,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 19.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $210.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

