Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 83,425 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,425 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

