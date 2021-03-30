Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.44. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

