Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 29,499 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,622,000 after buying an additional 1,229,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after buying an additional 639,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

KBWB opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $65.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

